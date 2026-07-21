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Immuno-oncology

Breezebio and Ligachem partner on cancer vaccine research

July 21, 2026
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Breezebio Inc. (formerly Genedit Inc.) has entered into a joint research agreement with Ligachem Biosciences Inc. to develop innovative cancer vaccine therapies.
BioWorld Science Collaboration Cancer Immuno-oncology Vaccine