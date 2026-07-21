BioWorld - Tuesday, July 21, 2026
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Cancer

YM-1240 targets EZH2 and HDAC to suppress lymphoma

July 21, 2026
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Researchers from Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center reported the preclinical characterization of YM-1240, a novel EZH2/HDAC dual inhibitor in models of lymphoma.
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