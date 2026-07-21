BioWorld - Tuesday, July 21, 2026
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Cancer

Hitgen divulges new compounds targeting protein cereblon

July 21, 2026
Hitgen Ltd. has reported new compounds targeting protein cereblon (CRBN) potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents