BioWorld - Tuesday, July 21, 2026
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Cardiovascular

Shanghai Yogar Therapeutics synthesizes new apelin receptor agonists

July 21, 2026
Shanghai Yogar Therapeutics Co. Ltd. has divulged new apelin (APJ) receptor agonists potentially useful for the treatment of heart failure, pulmonary hypertension and muscle atrophy.
BioWorld Science Cardiovascular Patents