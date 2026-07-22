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Dermatologic

Pharmability’s TIR-C gains trial clearance for atopic dermatitis

July 22, 2026
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Pharmability AB has received authorization from the Swedish Medical Products Agency to initiate a phase Ib trial of TIR-C in atopic dermatitis.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Dermatologic