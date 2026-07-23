Dassault Systèmes to buy Arisglobal for up to $2B

Dassault Systèmes agreed to buy Arisglobal for up to $2 billion as it strengthens its position in the life sciences sector, advancing its ambition to create a unified AI intelligence platform for the industry where datasets are currently fragmented. The deal brings together Arisglobal’s AI-powered safety and regulatory intelligence platform with Dassault’s own position in scientific modeling and simulation, to create what the company calls the industry’s first AI platform that unifies real-world evidence with virtual evidence.