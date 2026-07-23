BioWorld - Thursday, July 23, 2026
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Drug companies lose appeal on 340B rebates

July 23, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
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Four drug manufacturers trying to switch some of their 340B prices from up-front discounts to rebates lost another court battle.
BioWorld Regulatory U.S. Courts