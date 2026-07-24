BioWorld - Friday, July 24, 2026
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Sanofi scraps plans for amlitelimab filings in atopic dermatitis

July 24, 2026
By Jennifer Boggs
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Sanofi SA will not seek approval of amlitelimab in atopic dermatitis (AD) as previously planned, stating that the OX40-ligand monoclonal antibody “would not represent a meaningful improvement to the standard of care” for patients with moderate to severe disease. The company said the decision, which marks an about-face as Sanofi had been looking to amlitelimab as a possible successor to its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.-partnered blockbuster AD drug Dupixent (dupilumab), comes as part of an ongoing assessment of the pipeline.
BioWorld Regulatory Dermatologic Monoclonal antibody Europe U.S.