Sanofi scraps plans for amlitelimab filings in atopic dermatitis

Sanofi SA will not seek approval of amlitelimab in atopic dermatitis (AD) as previously planned, stating that the OX40-ligand monoclonal antibody “would not represent a meaningful improvement to the standard of care” for patients with moderate to severe disease. The company said the decision, which marks an about-face as Sanofi had been looking to amlitelimab as a possible successor to its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.-partnered blockbuster AD drug Dupixent (dupilumab), comes as part of an ongoing assessment of the pipeline.