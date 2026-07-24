BioWorld - Friday, July 24, 2026
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Appointments and advancements for July 24, 2026

July 24, 2026
New hires and promotions in the biopharma and med-tech industries, including: Caristo, Exubrion, Longeveron, Maverix, Modular, Neuros Medical, Precision, Serina, United, Veraxa, Verdiva, Viking.
BioWorld Briefs Appointments and advancements