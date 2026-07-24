BioWorld - Friday, July 24, 2026
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In the clinic for July 24, 2026

July 24, 2026
Clinical updates for biopharma and med tech, including data readouts and publications: Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Koya, Penumbra, Serenity, Xodus.
BioWorld Briefs In the clinic