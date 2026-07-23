BioWorld - Thursday, July 23, 2026
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HIV/AIDS

Developing an HIV vaccine, one small step at a time

July 23, 2026
By Mar de Miguel
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The HIV vaccine field is increasingly focusing on inducing broadly neutralizing antibodies (bNAbs) that can recognize the virus’s genetic diversity. Recent experimental approaches include germline-targeting vaccines, sequential immunization strategies, mRNA-based immunogens, and nanoparticle platforms displaying engineered HIV envelope (Env) trimers. Several studies published in 2025 and 2026 how these designs guide antibody maturation in humans and generate broad neutralizing responses in nonhuman primates, although no HIV vaccine has yet demonstrated protective efficacy in large clinical trials.
BioWorld BioWorld Science Science Drug design, drug delivery and technologies Immune Infection HIV/AIDS Vaccine