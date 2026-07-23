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Immuno-oncology

Series A financing at Tikva Allocell to advance TAVST-01

July 23, 2026
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Tikva Allocell Pte. Ltd. has closed an $8 million series A financing to support its development of engineered, allogeneic cell therapies for adult and pediatric patients with solid tumors.
BioWorld Science Financings CAR T Cancer Immuno-oncology Series A