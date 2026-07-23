BioWorld - Thursday, July 23, 2026
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Respiratory

Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical synthesizes new LPAR1 antagonists

July 23, 2026
Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has divulged new lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 (LPAR1; EDG2) antagonists potentially useful for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis.
BioWorld Science Respiratory Patents