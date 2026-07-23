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Immuno-oncology

Shanghai Escugen Biotechnology patents ADCs targeting CD174

July 23, 2026
Shanghai Escugen Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has disclosed new antibody-drug conjugates comprising chimeric monoclonal antibodies targeting CD174 (Lewis y) covalently linked to a cytotoxic drug. They are potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology Patents