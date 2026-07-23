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Neurology/psychiatric

Jiangxi Kerui Pharmaceutical identifies new Nav1.8 blockers

July 23, 2026
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Jiangxi Kerui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has reported new sodium channel protein type 10 subunit α (SCN10A; Nav1.8) blockers reported to be useful for the treatment of acute pain.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents