Europe voices concerns on changes to US federal grant rules

Scientists in Europe have added their voices to the many thousands of objections made against proposed changes to the oversight of U.S. federal research grants, under which political appointees and not peer review experts would have the final say on who and what gets funding. The concern is that awarding grants, based on the principle that research proposals must be in keeping with President Donald Trump’s policy priorities, poses a threat to open scientific inquiry and academic freedom, and also will undermine international research collaboration.