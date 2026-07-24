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Drug design, drug delivery & technologies
Sprint Bioscience to use Lilly Tunelab in drug development
July 24, 2026
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Sprint Bioscience AB has entered into an agreement to use Lilly Tunelab, Eli Lilly and Co.’s AI-based drug discovery platform, to support work on its research portfolio.
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