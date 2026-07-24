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Cancer

Zonsen Peplib Biotech discloses new GPC3-targeting peptide-drug conjugates

July 24, 2026
Zonsen Peplib Biotech Inc. has synthesized new peptide-drug conjugates comprising a glypican-3 (GPC3)-targeting peptide covalently linked to a payload potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents