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Endocrine/metabolic

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical discovers new GIPR antagonists

July 24, 2026
Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has patented new gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor (GIPR) antagonists potentially useful for the treatment of metabolic diseases.
BioWorld Science Endocrine/metabolic Patents