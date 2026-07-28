BioWorld - Tuesday, July 28, 2026
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Maplight aims to differentiate muscarinic agonist from competitors

July 27, 2026
By Tamra Sami
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Maplight Therapeutics Inc. is betting that the next competitive battleground in schizophrenia will be less about whether muscarinic agonists work and more about whether patients can stay on them and whether they offer benefits beyond psychosis.
BioWorld Clinical Neurology/psychiatric Small molecule U.S.