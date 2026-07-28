BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld Science
BioWorld Asia
Data Snapshots
Biopharma
Medical technology
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
NME Digest
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
BCI
Ebola outbreak
Hantavirus
Trump administration impacts
Med-tech outlook 2026
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
BioWorld at 35
Biopharma M&A scorecard
Bioworld 2025 review
BioWorld MedTech 2025 review
BioWorld Science 2025 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, July 28, 2026
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Maplight aims to differentiate muscarinic agonist from competitors
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Maplight aims to differentiate muscarinic agonist from competitors
July 27, 2026
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
Maplight Therapeutics Inc. is betting that the next competitive battleground in schizophrenia will be less about whether muscarinic agonists work and more about whether patients can stay on them and whether they offer benefits beyond psychosis.
BioWorld
Clinical
Neurology/psychiatric
Small molecule
U.S.