Tidalsense raises $19M for AI-powered COPD diagnostic platform

Tidalsense Ltd. raised $19 million in a funding round for N-Tidal Diagnose, its AI-based diagnostic platform, which can identify chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in as little as five minutes. The test requires an individual to breathe normally into a handheld device for 75 seconds and it captures a carbon dioxide breath waveform, which is analyzed by AI to detect COPD. The funds will be used to support commercialization in the U.K., Ireland and Europe, on preparations for U.S. market entry and for expansion of the platform into additional respiratory conditions, including asthma.