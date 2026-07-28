BioWorld - Tuesday, July 28, 2026
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Financings for July 27, 2026

July 27, 2026
Biopharma and med-tech companies raising money in public or private financings, including: Codexis, Dyne, Magnendo, Mannkind.
BioWorld Briefs Financings