Suggesting Replimune Group Inc.’s statistical analysis method inflated responses in the single-arm phase II Ignyte trial of RP-1 (suvolimogene oderparepvec), briefing documents ahead of the U.S. FDA’s Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies advisory committee meeting on July 30 sent the company’s shares (NASDAQ:REPL) spiraling downward by more than 28%. RP-1 was tested in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) to treat life-threatening advanced melanoma that progresses despite PD-1-blocking therapy. If approved, it would be Replimune’s first marketed product, but the company has already received two complete response letters from the FDA. Analysts had largely attributed the rejections to Vinay Prasad, a known critic of single-arm studies who then served as the agency’s head of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. But Prasad is gone now, after stepping down in April. At issue is the way Replimune reached the 33.6% objective response rate (ORR) and the 24.8-month median duration of response (DOR) within the Ignyte study, which conflicts with the FDA’s own analysis showing the ORR fell to 15.7% and the DOR dropped to 14.1 months.

Amgen makes its case for hearing to keep Tavneos on the US market

The fight to keep Tavneos (avacopan) on the market is continuing, with Amgen Inc. submitting its defense of the vasculitis drug to the U.S. FDA just as the July 29 deadline approached. The submission is in support of a request for a hearing on Tavneos after the FDA proposed on April 30 that the marketing approval be annulled. Amgen says it “strongly disagrees” with that proposal, claiming the “totality of the evidence” shows that despite the known – and monitored – risk of hepatotoxicity, the complement inhibitor has a favorable benefit-risk profile. “[It] remains an important treatment option for appropriate patients,” the company said.

Phase II with pemvidutide scores for Altimmune in alcohol use disorder

Altimmune Inc. disclosed positive top-line results from the Reclaim phase II trial with pemvidutide, a balanced glucagon/GLP-1 dual receptor agonist, in patients with moderate to severe alcohol use disorder. The trial met its primary endpoint with a highly statistically significant reduction in heavy drinking days (HDD) vs. placebo, with consistent positive results across important secondary endpoints, including the World Health Organization Risk Drinking Levels, zero HDD, and favorable phosphatidyl ethanol levels. A generally solid tolerability profile turned up, too. Shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) were trading at $2.91, down 5 cents.

Epitel raises $26M for wireless EEG system for seizure monitoring

Epitel Inc. raised $26 million in a series B financing round that will be used to expand market access for its wireless electroencephalogram (EEG) platform. The Remi remote EEG monitoring system is a wearable device that allows patients to be monitored at home for seizures while continuing their daily activities. It is integrated with the Remi Vigilenz AI system, which uses machine learning to identify and note seizure events. Epitel co-founder and current chief technology officer, Mark Lehmkuhle, told BioWorld that the success of the series B raise is a sign of investors’ confidence in the company.

New schizophrenia targets challenge trial design

The search for better schizophrenia therapies is moving beyond dopamine toward a growing number of experimental targets. According to researchers, the repeated failures of some late-stage programs may reflect not only the complexity of the disease, but also the need to better identify the patients most likely to benefit from each approach.

No infringement here, Fed Circuit says in ruling for Boston Sci

Boston Scientific Corp. came out the all-around winner yesterday when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a 2022 jury verdict that found the med-tech company’s drug-eluting coronary stent systems infringed a University of Texas System patent. Besides ruling that the ’296 patent was invalid and canceling the millions of dollars in royalties the jury said the company owed the university, the appellate court ordered the university to pay costs to Boston Scientific.

Also in the news

Apnimed, Ascidian, Astrazeneca, Bambusa, Chiesi, CSL, Entera, Faron, Freenome, Gossamer, Harbour, Inspire Medical, Kura, Legend, Liberate, Maplight, Masimo, Neurocrine, Novanta, Oak Hill, Otsuka, Outlook, Precision, Riverpoint, Rose Hill, Sanofi, Sarepta, Sinopharm, Sonablate, Spero, Spruce, Surgentec, Vyne, Wellumio, Whoop, Yarrow