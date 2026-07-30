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Boston Sci cuts guidance: have its star products lost their shine?

July 29, 2026
By Shani Alexander
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Boston Scientific Corp. cut its guidance for the year on the back of increasing pressure on its Watchman and electrophysiology businesses, two units which have performed strongly in recent years.
BioWorld Medical technology Cardiovascular U.S.