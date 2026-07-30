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BioWorld - Thursday, July 30, 2026
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» Boston Sci cuts guidance: have its star products lost their shine?
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Boston Sci cuts guidance: have its star products lost their shine?
July 29, 2026
By
Shani Alexander
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Boston Scientific Corp. cut its guidance for the year on the back of increasing pressure on its Watchman and electrophysiology businesses, two units which have performed strongly in recent years.
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