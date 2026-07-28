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Cancer

Dual PARP1-IKZF3 degrader overcomes PARP inhibitor resistance

July 27, 2026
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Researchers from the Ocean University of China described XZ-8078, a new dual-target protein degrader that simultaneously targets PARP1 and IKZF3, offering a potential strategy to enhance antitumor activity through coordinated pathway inhibition.
BioWorld Science Cancer Degradation inducer