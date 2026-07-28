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Neurology/psychiatric

Camp4 Therapeutics’ lead ASO approved for clinical trials in Australia

July 27, 2026
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Camp4 Therapeutics Corp. has received clearance to initiate a phase I/II clinical trial of CMP-002, a potential first-in-class therapeutic for SYNGAP1-related disorder.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Genetic/congenital Neurology/psychiatric Australia TGA