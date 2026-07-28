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BioWorld - Tuesday, July 28, 2026
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» Kelun-Biotech’s SKB-565 cleared to enter clinic in China
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Immuno-oncology
Kelun-Biotech’s SKB-565 cleared to enter clinic in China
July 27, 2026
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Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. said its IND application was approved in China for SKB-565, its dual-payload antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
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