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Immuno-oncology

Kelun-Biotech’s SKB-565 cleared to enter clinic in China

July 27, 2026
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Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. said its IND application was approved in China for SKB-565, its dual-payload antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
BioWorld Science Regulatory Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology China NMPA