BioWorld - Tuesday, July 28, 2026
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Immune

Innovstone Therapeutics discloses new cathepsin C inhibitors

July 27, 2026
Innovstone Therapeutics Ltd. has synthesized cathepsin C (dipeptidyl peptidase I; DPP-1) inhibitors found to be potentially useful for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer.
BioWorld Science Immune Patents