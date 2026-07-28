BioWorld - Tuesday, July 28, 2026
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Cancer

Exeliris and Lin Gang Laboratory identify new PI3Kα inhibitors

July 27, 2026
Exeliris Co. Ltd. and Lin Gang Laboratory have reported phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase α (PI3Kα) inhibitors that are potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents