BioWorld - Wednesday, July 29, 2026
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Cancer

Core Biomedicine licenses Eisai oncology programs, raises funds

July 29, 2026
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Core Biomedicine Inc. has completed a $21 million series A financing and been awarded a Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED) grant to advance its lead programs through discovery and early clinical development.
BioWorld Science Financings Cancer Series A