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Neurology/psychiatric

MJFF grant supports Shape’s SHP-201 through IND-enabling studies

July 29, 2026
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Shape Therapeutics Inc. has been awarded a research grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) to advance SHP-201, the company’s lead gene therapy candidate.
BioWorld Science Financings Neurology/psychiatric Gene therapy Grant