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Cancer

Lenti-PROST-02 exhibits activity in advanced prostate cancer

July 29, 2026
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Prostatic acid phosphatase (PAP) and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) are highly expressed in prostate tumors and exhibit greater prostate specificity than other prostate cancer antigens, reducing the risk of off-target immune responses. Researchers from Theravectys SA and Institut Pasteur reported preclinical efficacy data for Lenti-PROST-02, a novel lentiviral immunotherapy encoding immunogenic regions of PAP and PSA for the treatment of prostate cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer