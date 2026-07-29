Cancer

Lenti-PROST-02 exhibits activity in advanced prostate cancer

Prostatic acid phosphatase (PAP) and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) are highly expressed in prostate tumors and exhibit greater prostate specificity than other prostate cancer antigens, reducing the risk of off-target immune responses. Researchers from Theravectys SA and Institut Pasteur reported preclinical efficacy data for Lenti-PROST-02, a novel lentiviral immunotherapy encoding immunogenic regions of PAP and PSA for the treatment of prostate cancer.