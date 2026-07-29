BioWorld - Wednesday, July 29, 2026
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Cancer

Beijing Danatlas Pharmaceutical Technology identifies new PPARγ modulators

July 29, 2026
Beijing Danatlas Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. has discovered new peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor γ (PPARγ) modulators potentially useful for the treatment of bladder cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents