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BioWorld - Friday, July 31, 2026
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» Death in Chinese gene-editing trial exposes ethical fault lines
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Death in Chinese gene-editing trial exposes ethical fault lines
July 30, 2026
By
Tamra Sami
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The death of a 6-year-old girl after receiving an experimental brain-directed gene-editing therapy at the Xinhua Hospital in Shanghai has reopened debate over how regulators should oversee first-in-human personalized gene therapies.
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