BioWorld - Friday, July 31, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Death in Chinese gene-editing trial exposes ethical fault lines

July 30, 2026
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
The death of a 6-year-old girl after receiving an experimental brain-directed gene-editing therapy at the Xinhua Hospital in Shanghai has reopened debate over how regulators should oversee first-in-human personalized gene therapies.
BioWorld Clinical Immune Neurology/psychiatric Rare disease Cell therapy Gene therapy Asia-Pacific China NMPA