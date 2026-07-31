BioWorld - Friday, July 31, 2026
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Med-tech deals Q2 2026

Boston Sci-Mirus, Hologic buyout headline med-tech’s blockbuster-driven H1

July 30, 2026
By Amanda Lanier
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Med-tech deal value, covering licensing agreements, joint ventures and development collaborations, through the first half (H1) of 2026 reached $5.28 billion, the second-highest H1 total behind 2023’s $6.88 billion.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Deals and M&A Medical technology