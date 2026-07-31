BioWorld - Friday, July 31, 2026
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Appointments and advancements for July 30, 2026

July 30, 2026
New hires and promotions in the biopharma and med-tech industries, including: Atavistik, Ceribell, Nurexone, PK Med, Qlaris, QT Imaging, Realize Medical, Rose Hill, Whoop, Xortx.
BioWorld Briefs Appointments and advancements