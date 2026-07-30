One day after the U.S. FDA’s Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee shot down Capricor Inc.’s Duchenne muscular disease cell therapy, Replimune Group Inc. is facing the same panel to discuss the fate of RP-1 (suvolimogene oderparepvec), a gene therapy for unresectable advanced cutaneous melanoma refractory to anti-PD-1 therapy. After already receiving two complete response letters, the company resubmitted the BLA in May. In briefing documents earlier this week, the FDA suggested that efficacy figures from the Ignyte phase II trial when it was tested in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) – a 33.6% objective response rate (ORR) and a 24.8-month median duration of response (DOR) – were inflated and differed greatly from the FDA’s more narrow analysis showing a 15.7% ORR and a 14.1-month DOR. Replimune executives were making their case throughout the morning July 30, while the FDA and adcom members acknowledged the challenges of demonstrating response with a single-arm trial involving patients with an unmet need. “For those patients, whose disease progressed on immune checkpoint inhibitor measurement, the remaining options with proving clinical benefit are exceedingly limited,” said Karim Mikhail, acting director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “These patients need effective new treatments. The FDA recognizes that urgency and that’s why we’re here.”

J&J gains option to buy Sail for $2.58B through in vivo CAR T agreement

Johnson & Johnson (J&J) is tapping in vivo CAR T specialist Sail Biomedicines Inc. for a collaboration to advance J&J’s lead immune-mediated disease program and broader platform technology, with incentives to expand the application of Sail's platform across more targets later. Sail will bank $785 million from J&J, including a $465 million equity investment and milestone payments of $140 million if certain development goals are achieved. Under the terms, J&J also gets an exclusive option to acquire Sail for $2.58 billion. Sail resulted from the 2023 merger of Laronde Inc. and Senda Biosciences Inc. In that deal, Guillaume Pfefer, CEO and partner at Flagship Pioneering, became Sail’s CEO and board member, and John Mendlein, an executive partner at Flagship, was appointed Sail’s executive chairman.

Death in Chinese gene-editing trial exposes ethical fault lines

The death of a 6-year-old girl after receiving an experimental brain-directed gene-editing therapy at the Xinhua Hospital in Shanghai has reopened debate over how regulators should oversee first-in-human personalized gene therapies. Although the case occurred in China, it highlights broader questions facing regulators worldwide as customized CRISPR and base-editing therapies move from laboratories to patients faster than traditional regulatory frameworks have evolved. The investigation by Science and Retraction Watch raises issues extending beyond the individual tragedy, including whether hospital ethics committees are sufficient for first-in-human gene-editing studies and how much evidence should be required before treating a patient. Other questions concern the informed consent process and how serious adverse events should be publicly disclosed. And finally, what financial relationships between researchers and families are appropriate?

US CDC, ASPR nominees get HELPing hand toward Senate confirmation

Erica Schwartz is one step away from becoming the next director of the U.S. CDC. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee voted 13-10 today to favorably report her nomination to the Senate floor for confirmation. Given the August recess, the Senate vote may not come until September. Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine broke with his Democratic colleagues in support of her confirmation. Other Democrats on the committee and Ranking Member Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have praised Schwartz’s qualifications, but as Sanders said today, the concern is whether Schwartz would be able to stand up against the “dangerous conspiracy theories” fostered by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert Kennedy. “I don’t think so,” he said. On a party line vote of 12-11, the committee also favorably reported the nomination of Sean Kaufman to be the assistant secretary for preparedness and response (ASPR) at HHS.

Novel antifungal compounds are more potent and less toxic – and will be lower cost

Scientists in the U.K. have used genome mining to identify bacterial species capable of producing novel polyene antifungal compounds that are both more effective and have a more benign side effect profile than approved polyenes such as amphotericin and nystatin.

Boston Sci-Mirus bet, Hologic buyout headline a blockbuster-driven H1

Boston Scientific Corp.'s potential $4.5 billion investment in Mirus LLC accounted for nearly 97% of the second quarter's total med-tech deal value. The sector's M&A landscape was similarly driven by blockbusters, with two $10-billion-or-more acquisitions: Blackstone and TPG's acquisition of Hologic Inc. for about $18.3 billion and of Danaher Corp.'s acquisition of Masimo Corp. for $9.9 billion.

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Abbvie, Abcellera, Adjuvia, Allogene, Amgen, Atavistik, Axogen, Caldera, Ceribell, HCW, Hemostemix, Incyte, Insilico, LB, Mannkind, Mirae, Navi, Neuropace, Nurexone, Ocugen, Perspective, PK Med, Polypid, Processa, Qlaris, QT Imaging, Qureight, Realize Medical, Rose Hill, Sandoz, Sharp, Synlogic, Trace, Vertex, Viatris, Voxneuro, Whoop, Xortx