BioWorld - Saturday, August 1, 2026
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Other news to note for July 31, 2026

July 31, 2026
Biopharma and med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, and other news in brief: Alexion, Celcuity, Cosmoaesthetics, Healthcare Triangle, J&J, Xencor.
BioWorld Briefs Other news to note