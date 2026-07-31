An update on the phase III Zeus trial with ziltivekimab nicked shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), which were trading at $47.20, down $4.38. The company said that although the drug was shown to inhibit the IL-6 pathway and knock down high-sensitivity C-reactive protein, the mechanism did not translate into major adverse cardiovascular events risk reduction vs. placebo in people with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and inflammation (HR 0.99; 95% CI, 0.88-1.11). More than 6,300 patients were enrolled in the trial.

Low coffers, failed endometrial cancer trial: Karyopharm down 70%

Quickly running out of cash, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. found itself in a precarious situation July 30 when top-line phase III results showed Xpovio (selinexor) failed to meet the progression-free survival (PFS) primary endpoint in endometrial cancer (EC). The company last reported cash of $91.2 million as of the end of the first quarter (Q1), enough to fund operations through the latter part of Q3. Karyopharm, founded in 2008, is now exploring financings and strategic alternatives, although it plans to submit an sNDA in August, requesting priority review and accelerated approval of Xpovio in combination with Jakafi (ruxolitinib, Incyte Corp.) to treat myelofibrosis, based on overall survival data in the phase III Sentry trial. That news, however, was not enough to rescue Karyopharm’s shares (NASDAQ:KPTI), which were down more than 70% to $2.04 midday, following the Xport-EC-042 readout, which showed a 5.3-month median PFS improvement over placebo that did not meet statistical significance in adults with TP53 wild-type advanced or recurrent EC.

Mimedx to buy Sanara for $350M to move beyond wound care

Mimedx Group Inc. agreed to buy Sanara Medtech Inc. in a cash and stock deal for a total enterprise value of approximately $350 million as it looks to expand its surgical footprint. The move is part of Mimedx strategy to transform the company after its wound care business was hit on the back of CMS changes to reimbursement for skin substitutes. Reporting its second quarter results, Mimedx saw sales for its wound segment drop 61% year-over-year and its total revenue down 35%. With the acquisition, Mimedx will become a much bigger player in the surgical market, while wound care solutions would become a much smaller part of its offering.

AB2 Bio triggers $30M milestone as Nippon Shinyaku takes up US option

Nippon Shinyaku has taken up its option on U.S. rights to AB2 Bio Ltd.’s interleukin-18 neutralizing drug, tadekinig alfa, triggering a payment of $30 million and opening the way to a further $650 million in development and commercialization milestones for the Swiss biotech. The rights relate to the use of tadekinig in the treatment of primary pediatric IL-18-driven hyperinflammation, an ultra-rare inherited disorder that if left untreated can lead to multi-organ failure and death. The deal with Nippon was agreed in January 2025 on the back of positive results in a phase III trial involving 15 patients who carried the NLRC4 (Nod like receptor C4) or XIAP (X-linked inhibitor of apoptosis protein) mutations that cause the disease.

AIDS 2026: Engineering adaptive NK cells against HIV

Immune-based strategies to achieve HIV remission are increasingly focusing on ways to boost the body’s ability to control persistent viral reservoirs. Among these approaches, natural killer (NK) cells could be genetically engineered to enhance their ability to recognize and eliminate HIV-infected cells and overcome viral evasion mechanisms. Researchers discussed this emerging strategy at the 26th International AIDS Conference taking place this week in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

With sleep apnea drug under review, Apnimed prices $192M IPO

Eyeing a potential drug launch early next year, Apnimed Inc. went public via an upsized IPO, pricing 12 million shares at $16 apiece for gross proceeds of $192 million. Another $24 million could come if underwriters exercise their overallotment option for an additional 1.5 million shares. Apnimed’s plans for those funds include supporting regulatory processes and, if all goes well, upcoming commercialization of its sole drug candidate, AD-109 in obstructive sleep apnea. Shares of Apnimed (NASDAQ:APMD) were trading up 23% in early afternoon.

Definium's LSD phase III win caps a strong June for clinical readouts

BioWorld tracked 260 clinical trial readouts across phases I through III in June 2026, with 32 phase III trials posting positive results across a broad range of indications, from CRISPR gene editing in sickle cell disease to a first-ever novel antifungal NDA filing in aspergillosis. Definium Therapeutics Inc.’s LSD-based DT-120 delivered a phase III win in major depressive disorder, with shares surging 49.8% on data showing rapid, durable antidepressant effects.

Also in the news

3D Systems, Actimed, Alexion, Aspargo, Aspen, Attovia, Beyond Air, Bicycle, Braveheart, Capricor, Caristo, Celcuity, Cel-Sci, Cingulate, Clearmind, Conavi Medical, Continuity, Cosmoaesthetics, Cytokinetics, Healthcare Triangle, Immunitybio, Inmune, Inovio, Ipsen, J&J, Kelun, Latigo, Nipro, Pfizer, Ractigen, Science, Smith+Nephew, Soundhealth, Stevanato, Teleflex, Tiximed, True-See, VB Spine, Vogenx