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BioWorld - Wednesday, July 29, 2026
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» Kolon Tissuegene shares fall as TG-C misses knee OA endpoints
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Kolon Tissuegene shares fall as TG-C misses knee OA endpoints
July 28, 2026
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
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Kolon Tissuegene Inc.’s TG-C, an allogeneic cell and gene therapy candidate for knee osteoarthritis (OA), missed both co-primary endpoints and all key secondary endpoints in a highly anticipated top-line phase III clinical trial readout.
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