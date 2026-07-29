BioWorld - Wednesday, July 29, 2026
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Med-tech financing slows in Q2 as follow-ons lead a mixed first half

July 28, 2026
By Amanda Lanier
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Total med-tech financing through the first half (H1) of 2026 reached $12.66 billion, down from 2025’s $17.56 billion but in line with 2024’s $13.94 billion over the same period.
BioWorld Asia Analysis and data insight Financings Medical technology IPO Asia-Pacific