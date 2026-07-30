HIV/AIDS

AIDS 2026: Engineering adaptive NK cells against HIV

Immune-based strategies to achieve HIV remission are increasingly focusing on ways to boost the body’s ability to control persistent viral reservoirs. Among these approaches, natural killer (NK) cells could be genetically engineered to enhance their ability to recognize and eliminate HIV-infected cells and overcome viral evasion mechanisms. Researchers discussed this emerging strategy at the 26th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2026), which is taking place July 26-31, 2026, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.