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Cancer

ASO targeting GFRAL protects against cancer cachexia

July 30, 2026
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Researchers from Thor Therapeutics Inc. and collaborators reported the efficacy of A-427, a CNS-targeted antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) that selectively suppresses Gfral expression, in preclinical models of cancer-associated cachexia. The brainstem-restricted receptor GFRAL, which mediates the cachexia-inducing effects of tumor-derived GDF15, has emerged as a translational target for therapies designed to counteract tumor-associated wasting and weight loss.
BioWorld Science Cancer