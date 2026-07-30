Cancer

ASO targeting GFRAL protects against cancer cachexia

Researchers from Thor Therapeutics Inc. and collaborators reported the efficacy of A-427, a CNS-targeted antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) that selectively suppresses Gfral expression, in preclinical models of cancer-associated cachexia. The brainstem-restricted receptor GFRAL, which mediates the cachexia-inducing effects of tumor-derived GDF15, has emerged as a translational target for therapies designed to counteract tumor-associated wasting and weight loss.