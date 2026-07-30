BioWorld - Thursday, July 30, 2026
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Infection

Qnovia licenses antimicrobial peptide from University of Virginia

July 30, 2026
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Qnovia Inc. has secured a worldwide exclusive license to an antimicrobial peptide from the University of Virginia.
BioWorld Science Deals and M&A License Infection Peptide