BioWorld - Thursday, July 30, 2026
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Immune

Sail Biomedicines and J&J partner on in vivo CAR T therapies

July 30, 2026
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Sail Biomedicines Inc. has established a strategic collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) to advance innovative in vivo CAR T therapies for immune-mediated diseases.
BioWorld Science CAR T Collaboration Immune