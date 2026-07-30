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Immuno-oncology

Iksuda’s IKS-04 gains IND clearance for gastrointestinal cancers

July 30, 2026
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Iksuda Therapeutics Ltd. has obtained IND clearance from the FDA for IKS-04, enabling initiation of a phase I trial in patients with gastrointestinal cancers.
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