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Cancer

Elix and University of Vienna collaborate on AI drug discovery

July 30, 2026
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Elix Inc. and the University of Vienna have signed a joint research agreement aimed at advancing drug discovery using AI technologies.
BioWorld Science Artificial intelligence Drug design, drug delivery and technologies Collaboration Cancer