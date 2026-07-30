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Neurology/psychiatric

Seed funding at Adjuvia to treat mitochondrial dysfunction

July 30, 2026
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Adjuvia Therapeutics Inc. has closed a $8 million series seed financing round to advance its work developing therapeutics to treat mitochondrial dysfunction and disease.
BioWorld Science Financings Aging Neurology/psychiatric Seed