BioWorld - Thursday, July 30, 2026
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Cancer

Insilico Medicine discovers new CDK inhibitors

July 30, 2026
Insilico Medicine Inc. has patented cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitors, particularly CDK2/cyclin E1 and/or and CDK4/cyclin D3, reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents