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Cancer

Shandong Simcere Medgenn Bio-Pharmaceutical discloses new KRAS G12D inhibitors

July 30, 2026
Shandong Simcere Medgenn Bio-Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has reported GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors found to be useful for the treatment of non-small-cell lung and pancreatic cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents